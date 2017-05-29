Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Durban and Smyth Street fatal crash…Charges likely for Tacoma driver

May 29, 2017

Once discharged from the hospital, it is likely that the driver of the Toyota Tacoma that was involved in last week Sunday’s accident at Smyth and Durban Streets, will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Kaieteur News confirmed that the driver, a 29-year-old contractor of Diamond, East Bank Demerara is a patient at a private city hospital.
A senior police officer disclosed that charges will likely be laid against this driver, and not the driver of the minibus, Osafo Edghill, who investigations revealed had the right of way.
Initial reports had stated that the driver of the pick-up fled the scene after the accident. Police said that the man who claimed to be the driver of the pick-up was treated at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. He was later admitted to the private hospital under police guard.

KILLED: Daniel Richmond

Daniel Richmond of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara perished in the accident.
He was a cricket coach umpire and Guyana Cricket Board scorer, who also played cricket for the Guyana Police Force.
Richmond, who was in his sixties, was killed when the speeding Toyota Tacoma GRR 8350 slammed into a route 41 minibus, BVV 5273 in which he was travelling.
The man was seen hanging through the bus window covered in blood for several minutes before being transported to the hospital.
According to reports, the silver-coloured minibus had just collected passengers from the ‘South Park” and was proceeding east along D’Urban Street, when the driver of the bronze-coloured Toyota Tacoma, which was heading south along Smyth Street, failed to stop at the intersection.
The Toyota Tacoma slammed into the side of the minibus which toppled several times and crashed into a utility pole before coming to a halt.
Brian James, 40; Kim Douglas, 49; Aviel Eversley, 35; Jelany Williams, 17; Ronaldo Bancroft, 15; Deon Goodridge, 27; Morris DeSouza, 16; Michael Bumburry, 47; De Andre Smith, 17; Othien Otto, seven; Lynette Crawford, 42; Godfrey Daniels,35, and Jesemy (only name given) were all passengers in the minibus who survived the crash.

