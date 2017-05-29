Corrupt Curly got nuff abscess to get

There is a saying: Take care of your thoughts when you are alone, and take care of your words when you are with people.

Soulja Bai give wuk to some people but he never tek time to study dem thoughts or dem words. One of dem is Curly and he wukking at GRA. Some staff was outside a night spot when dem see a vehicle wid a suspicious number plate, suh dem decide to pull in de driver.

De man call Bee Kay had to call somebody at GRA, because next thing dem boys know was that word come down fuh de people to release de vehicle. Curly in he best Yankee accent order dem to release de vehicle forthwith. De staff release de vehicle but de matter reach dem boys who tell de Waterfalls paper.

But before that Curly go to wuk de day and call de staff who pull in de vehicle. “Which wan of yew was peeping into de vehicle?” he ask. De accent coming thick, thick.

One staff put up both hand and seh, “Nat me sah.” De other man seh, “Sah, I was only doing me duty.” Curly let dem have de tip of ee tongue until he see de Waterfalls paper. He start to sweat and wait fuh a call from Statia. Whole day he didn’t get de call and de next day he didn’t come to wuk.

Dem boys seh he didn’t wuk fuh three days and he produce a medical. When he go to wuk dem boys see a big abscess pun he face. And he walking like cat pun hat ashes. Soulja Bai hear de story and he call Statia. Curly start fuh tremble. He now got some questions to answer.

He gun get sick again and dem boys seh if just thinking bout Statia mek he get on abscess pun he face, Soulja Bai gun mek he get two abscess, one pun ee face and de other pun he behind. De news gun come out that he and all dem importer is friend. This is a man who live outside fuh years and as soon as he come home he get all dem importers as friends.

Dem boys waiting fuh see wha Soulja Bai gun do. He is de man who seh he got zero tolerance fuh corruption.

Talk half and see if Curly gun dodge dem abscess.