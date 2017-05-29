Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Coach Richmond to be buried next week Monday

The body of the late Daniel Richmond will be laid to rest on Monday June 5 in Mahaica where he grew up following a post mortem which is to be conducted today.

The 67-year-old Cricket Coach, Umpire and scorer was killed in an accident two Sundays ago when a speeding Toyota Tacoma slammed into the Mini Bus in which he was travelling. The accident took place at the intersection of D’Urban and Smyth Street, Georgetown.
A wake will be held in Mahaica on Saturday June 3 and at his residence Joint Services Scheme Lamaha Springs on Sunday June 4.
Richmond played in the Northcote second division for Transport Club when he was employed by the Transport and Harbours Department before representing Police. He retired a Sergeant from the Guyana Police Force in 2010 and at the time of his death was working as a Sports Organizer and Coach at the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports.

