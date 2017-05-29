Coach Richmond to be buried next week Monday

Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
The body of the late Daniel Richmond will be laid to rest on Monday June 5 in Mahaica where he grew up following a post mortem which is to be conducted today.
The 67-year-old Cricket Coach, Umpire and scorer was killed in an accident two Sundays ago when a speeding Toyota Tacoma slammed into the Mini Bus in which he was travelling. The accident took place at the intersection of D’Urban and Smyth Street, Georgetown.
A wake will be held in Mahaica on Saturday June 3 and at his residence Joint Services Scheme Lamaha Springs on Sunday June 4.
Richmond played in the Northcote second division for Transport Club when he was employed by the Transport and Harbours Department before representing Police. He retired a Sergeant from the Guyana Police Force in 2010 and at the time of his death was working as a Sports Organizer and Coach at the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports.
May 29, 2017By Franklin Wilson Berbician based Trojan Cycle Club’s duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey placed their stamp on the third Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Points Race when they placed first and...
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
May 28, 2017
Nigel McKenzie, the Deputy Editor of this newspaper, suggested that it would look like I am out to get the UG Vice Chancellor... more
If we accept the premise that the Cummingsburg Accord favored the AFC more than it did the APNU, then the test of whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]