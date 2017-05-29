Badal is not forthcoming about GPL’s financial position

Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Dear Editor,
“Totally incorrect,” said Chairman of Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Board of Directors, Robert Badal, when called out by former President Jagdeo, but to date, he has not offered any serious facts to counter the declaration by Jagdeo. So in an environment where Jagdeo says GPL has G$20 billion in its bank account and is actively squandering it, who must I believe?
A man who offered a real number or one who is trying to bamboozle me with innuendos and deceitful positions? I will believe the man with the real numbers and therefore I believe former President Jagdeo and I am sure the majority of Guyanese too will believe former President Jagdeo.
Mr. Robert Badal should be concerned since he passes himself off as a Chartered Accountant like Christopher Ram but Mr. Ram or for that matter Mr. Goolsarran as Chartered Accountants would never hide the numbers of a public company from the public. Only an uncertain person would do such a thing.
If one open the papers over the last two weeks Bank DIH and Citizens Bank both published their numbers for the world to see their bank balance, but GPL owned by the people under the direction of Badal is hiding the G$20 billion bank balance from the people. Why? Is there an operation to use these funds outside of the company’s sphere? Answer me, Mr. Badal?
You Mr. Badal were bursting your vocal cords three years ago, calling the PPP unaccountable, but now who are the unaccountable ones at GPL? Who is the Chairman of GPL? Who is the Minister steering all these GPL contracts to certain people?
Lisa Ally
