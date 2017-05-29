Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

3rd GCF Points Race…Trojan CC duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey tops field

May 29, 2017

By Franklin Wilson
Berbician based Trojan Cycle Club’s duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey placed their stamp on the third Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Points Race when they placed first and second yesterday.

Mission accomplished! Trojan Cycle Club’s Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey finishing 1st and 2nd yesterday in the 3rd GCF Points Race. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Pedaling off from the Ocean View International Hotel, Rupert Craig Highway, Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown just after 09:00hrs yesterday where 28 riders faced starter’s orders, the Berbicians worked as a team and made their move just before the turn back point at the Abary Bridge.
They were never caught even as the chasing bunch tried their utmost to reconnect and completed the almost 80-miles battle at Ocean View in Three hours 04 Minutes 11 Seconds. Guyana Police Force and Team United’s Mario King placed third, followed by Guyana Defence Force and Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose, Lear Nunes, Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson, Jaikarran Sukhai, Warren Mc Kay, Deeraj Garbarran and Junior Niles closing out the top 10 places.
Points are rewarded to the top ten placers; 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. The winner of the first two races and still the current point’s leader, Jamal John did not compete yesterday but was present during the race.
The second placed rider overall, Andrew Hicks is currently training in the USA.
Overall Points Table
Name        Club            Points
Jamal John         Team Coco’s         30
Andrew Hicks         United CC        20
Lear Nunes         Unattached         16
Romello Crawford     Trojan CC        15
Raphael Leung         United             13
Paul De Nobrega    Evolution         12
Briton john        United             12
Curtis Dey         Trojan CC        12
Junior Niles        Team Coco’s         11
Mario King         United            10
Hamza Eastman     Team Coco’s        10
Ian Jackson        Flying Stars         9
Alanzo Ambrose    Team Alanis        8
Jaikarran Sukhai    Carlton Wheelers         4
Dwayne Gibbs Jnr.    Kaieteur CC        4
Warren Mc Kay    Roriama CC        3
Jason Cameron     Trojan CC        3
Deeraj Garbarran     Team Alanis         2
Eric Sankar        Kaieteur CC        2
Ralph Williams         Carlton Wheelers        1

