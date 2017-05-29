3rd GCF Points Race…Trojan CC duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey tops field

Latest update May 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
By Franklin Wilson
Berbician based Trojan Cycle Club’s duo of Romello Crawford and Curtis Dey placed their stamp on the third Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Points Race when they placed first and second yesterday.
Pedaling off from the Ocean View International Hotel, Rupert Craig Highway, Lilliendaal, Greater Georgetown just after 09:00hrs yesterday where 28 riders faced starter’s orders, the Berbicians worked as a team and made their move just before the turn back point at the Abary Bridge.
They were never caught even as the chasing bunch tried their utmost to reconnect and completed the almost 80-miles battle at Ocean View in Three hours 04 Minutes 11 Seconds. Guyana Police Force and Team United’s Mario King placed third, followed by Guyana Defence Force and Team Alanis’ Alanzo Ambrose, Lear Nunes, Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson, Jaikarran Sukhai, Warren Mc Kay, Deeraj Garbarran and Junior Niles closing out the top 10 places.
Points are rewarded to the top ten placers; 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. The winner of the first two races and still the current point’s leader, Jamal John did not compete yesterday but was present during the race.
The second placed rider overall, Andrew Hicks is currently training in the USA.
Overall Points Table
Name Club Points
Jamal John Team Coco’s 30
Andrew Hicks United CC 20
Lear Nunes Unattached 16
Romello Crawford Trojan CC 15
Raphael Leung United 13
Paul De Nobrega Evolution 12
Briton john United 12
Curtis Dey Trojan CC 12
Junior Niles Team Coco’s 11
Mario King United 10
Hamza Eastman Team Coco’s 10
Ian Jackson Flying Stars 9
Alanzo Ambrose Team Alanis 8
Jaikarran Sukhai Carlton Wheelers 4
Dwayne Gibbs Jnr. Kaieteur CC 4
Warren Mc Kay Roriama CC 3
Jason Cameron Trojan CC 3
Deeraj Garbarran Team Alanis 2
Eric Sankar Kaieteur CC 2
Ralph Williams Carlton Wheelers 1
