Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Futsal juggernauts Sparta Boss sent an ominous warning to all pretenders that dethroning

them will not be easy following an emphatic 4-1 win over West Back Road as play in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Tournament kicked off on Friday night, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Appearing in the final game of the night, the Bosses, rightly regarded as the best team in the shorter version of the game, took the lead after seven minutes through talisman Devon Millington, who unleashed a fierce right-footer from the right side that blew past a surprised West Back Road custodian.

However, West Back Road riposte was almost immediate as Josephus Charles gained the equaliser one minute later, firing past the advancing goalkeeper from a long ball just before the half time.

In the second period, Sparta Boss were at their clinical best as Millington, Gregory Richardson, Eusi Phllips and Solomon Austin dominated possession and everyone knew it was just a matter of time before they scored.

Phillips it was who scored from long range, beating the goalkeeper on the near post in the 14th minute, before Millington completed his brace three minutes later, reaching on to the end of a beautiful exchange between himself and

Richardson.

Not to be outdone, Richardson netted one minute before full time to formalise a comfortable victory and a place in the round robin segment.

However, there was no luck for visiting teams as Linden’s Dave & Celena All Stars fell to Sophia in an exciting encounter, while West Demerara’s Showstoppers and East Coast Demerara’s Beterverwagting both exited following losses to Tiger Bay and Agricola Champion Boys respectively.

In other results: Broad Street Bullies scraped past a stubborn Kitty unit 2-1 with Darren Benjamin and Jimmy Gravesande on target for the winners, while Simon Emanuel netted for Kitty.

Another six knockout games were scheduled to be played last night, while the round robin stage is set to commence this evening.

Twelve teams have been divided into three groups with the top two from each and the best

two third placed finishers moving on to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals will be played on June 13, while the semi-finals and final are scheduled for June 15 and 17 respectively.

The winning team takes home $500,000 and a trophy, while second, third and fourth placed teams will collect $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 in that order.

Meanwhile, four lucky ladies won themselves a total of $13,000 after successfully hitting the target in a shootout to goal.

The night’s full results:

Game 1– Kitty 1- Broad Street 2

Broad Street Bullies

Darren Benjamin 3

Jimmy Gravesande 12

Kitty

Simon Emanuel 9

Game 2– Agricola Champion Boys 5- Beterverwagting (BV) 4

BV

Reon Hopkinson 4

Akim Curry 13, 20

Delroy Deen 19

Agricola

Domini Garnett 5, 7

Roy Matthews 6,17,18

Game 3- Sophia 3- Dave and Celena All Stars 2

Sophia

Dwayne Lowe 7

Desmond Cotton 9

Joshua Kamal 17

Dave & Celena All Stars

Sean Brewley 3

Kenard Simon 11

Game 4– Albouystown Ballers 1- Festival City 0

Lennox Cort 5

Game 5– Tiger Bay 5- Showstoppers 2

Tiger Bay

Deon Alfred 4, 16

Orin Moore 8, 11, 19

Showstoppers

Dexroy Adams 3

Martin Joseph 9

Game 6- Sparta Boss 4- West Back Road 1

Sparta

Devon Millington 7, 17

Gregory Richardson 19,

Eusi Phillips 14

West Back Road

Josephus Charles 8

Buxton 5- Camp Street All Stars 1 (qualifier)

Buxton

Martin Cromwell 4

Kerron Assaye 7

Jermaine Castello 12

Pierre Joseph 17, 18

Camp Street All Stars

Isiel Ward 5