Twelve children among 27 Haitians in protective custody

– 10 arrested in suspected human trafficking ring
Twenty-seven Haitians were picked up from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Friday – just one day after ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) confirmed that Guyana was indeed being used as a hub for human trafficking.
Twelve children are among those in protective custody.
Kaieteur News understands that 10 persons were arrested Friday night—they include Surinamese, Haitians and Guyanese.
The cops suspect that they came from neighbouring Suriname and were on their way to the CJIA to pick up those who arrived from Haiti.
A police source who is familiar with the investigation said that when the Haitians arrived at the airport on Friday, they provided information to the cops with reservation made at the Guyana Marriott Hotel and Princess Hotel. However, when checks were made last night, it was discovered that reservations were indeed made at both hotels but they were subsequently cancelled.
The persons involved in the trafficking ring printed the hotels’ confirmation mail and gave it to their victims and then cancelled it. The reservations were made and cancelled on the same day.
One of the investigating ranks said that some of the victims have explained that while in Haiti they were promised a better life with a good salary in French Guiana. However, from the time they left their country, they are being controlled by those who arrange their transshipment.
They come to Guyana, and travel to Suriname (backtrack) then to French Guiana.
“These people are being separated from their children and partners. They are being fooled. In Haiti, these people tell them about a fancy salary but once they arrive in Guyana, they are being controlled and given very little money once they reach French Guiana,” the source said.
Early on Friday, ranks from the Major Crimes Unit arrested a Haitian medical student at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) apartment after they were able to confirm that he is a part of the human trafficking ring.
When the arrest was made, a Haitian woman and her daughter were found in his dwelling place. He was said to be the link between human traffickers in Haiti and the other countries where these persons are taken.
Kaieteur News understands that the cops had been monitoring the medical student for some time and made the arrest after receiving sufficient facts.
While on surveillance, the cops found out that the medical student had been receiving large sums of money from Haiti. The police believed that the cash the suspect would usually receive is his payment from the traffickers which was said to be his main source of income.

