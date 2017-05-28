Three guns, cocaine found in Duncan Street

-wife who called cops also detained

The woman who called the police after her husband allegedly threatened her with a gun has

been detained, along with her spouse, after three firearms and drugs were found in their Duncan Street, Campbellville home.

A release issued yesterday stated that ranks in ‘A’ Division acting on intelligence, conducted a search at the house between 18:30 and 21:00hrs on Friday.

They found 11.4 kilograms of cocaine; a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver and six live matching rounds; two 9mm pistols and 36 live .45 rounds.

A 32-year old man and his 31-year old spouse have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.

Kaieteur News understands that on Friday, the woman informed the police in the Kitty area that her spouse was pointing a firearm at her.

Ranks immediately went to the scene and arrested the husband.

They then searched the property and reportedly found the firearms, as well as packets of cocaine in two gas cylinders.