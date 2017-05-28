Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three guns, cocaine found in Duncan Street

May 28, 2017 News 0

-wife who called cops also detained

The woman who called the police after her husband allegedly threatened her with a gun has

The items police recovered from the house.

been detained, along with her spouse, after three firearms and drugs were found in their Duncan Street, Campbellville home.
A release issued yesterday stated that ranks in ‘A’ Division acting on intelligence, conducted a search at the house between 18:30 and 21:00hrs on Friday.
They found 11.4 kilograms of cocaine; a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver and six live matching rounds; two 9mm pistols and 36 live .45 rounds.
A 32-year old man and his 31-year old spouse have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.
Kaieteur News understands that on Friday, the woman informed the police in the Kitty area that her spouse was pointing a firearm at her.
Ranks immediately went to the scene and arrested the husband.
They then searched the property and reportedly found the firearms, as well as packets of cocaine in two gas cylinders.

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Dismissal with cause

    This past week, the government decided to terminate the contract of a Deputy Permanent Secretary. The said person had... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]