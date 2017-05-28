Three guns, cocaine found in Duncan Street

Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:55 AM
-wife who called cops also detained
The woman who called the police after her husband allegedly threatened her with a gun has
been detained, along with her spouse, after three firearms and drugs were found in their Duncan Street, Campbellville home.
A release issued yesterday stated that ranks in ‘A’ Division acting on intelligence, conducted a search at the house between 18:30 and 21:00hrs on Friday.
They found 11.4 kilograms of cocaine; a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver and six live matching rounds; two 9mm pistols and 36 live .45 rounds.
A 32-year old man and his 31-year old spouse have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.
Kaieteur News understands that on Friday, the woman informed the police in the Kitty area that her spouse was pointing a firearm at her.
Ranks immediately went to the scene and arrested the husband.
They then searched the property and reportedly found the firearms, as well as packets of cocaine in two gas cylinders.
May 28, 2017Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Yesterday morning, I left my doggie in the car right in front of Bakewell and rushed in to get Danish for her. When... more
This past week, the government decided to terminate the contract of a Deputy Permanent Secretary. The said person had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]