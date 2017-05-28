The Strategy and Framework for Financial Literacy in Guyana

Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dr. Terence Smith, Deputy Governor, Bank of Guyana
Vision, goals and objectives
To support consumers’ financial empowerment, governments and relevant stakeholders in
many countries have established financial education initiatives as a complement to financial consumer protection and regulatory reforms, as well as policies aimed at reinforcing financial inclusion.
In general, the national strategies are particularly designed and tailored to the financial literacy needs of individuals, including the most vulnerable. The vision of the Bank of Guyana’s Strategy for Financial Literacy is that Guyanese have the knowledge, skills and confidence to manage their and their family’s personal finances well. But the ultimate aim is for Guyanese to behave in a financially capable manner.
The strategy will take full account of international best practices. However, it will be firmly founded on the needs, culture and other circumstances specific to Guyana. In addition, the strategy will be kept under review and adjusted as appropriate in the light of new developments.
Governance, management and implementation structures
The implementation, together with the future development, of the Strategy for Financial Literacy in Guyana is being led by the Bank of Guyana (BoG). A broad range of stakeholders will be involved in implementing aspects of the Strategy. The role of the BoG, as leader, is to spearhead the implementation and further development of the Strategy – not to attempt to do everything itself.
Based on a review of the literature and consultation with some initial stakeholders, it has been decided that the Strategy should focus initially on: 1. Schools, 2. Youth, 3. Indigenous and Rural Outreach, 4. Workplace, and 5. Media. Within these strands there will be particular focus on the disadvantaged, including those who suffer from a disability.
The Strategy’s guiding principles
The guiding principles which will govern the development and implementation, of the Strategy for Financial Literacy in Guyana are:
As we move forward in formalising and coordinating the approach to achieving financial literacy throughout the length and breadth of the country our strategy will also be guided by the following precepts:
The Financial Literacy educational content standards
BoG’s Financial Literacy Strategy/Framework will include content standards that are considered best practices and used in many parts of the world. The content standards are as follows:
Expected and intended outcomes of the Strategy
Managing one’s finances is a complex set of challenges requiring a combination of skills, judgement and resources. Even the simplest of these decisions requires at least some basic financial knowledge and competency. The road to financial freedom including retirement planning requires practice and discipline. So, the intended outcome of the financial education is as follows:
Our nation needs its citizens to be able to manage their financial lives well. To get there, we must make a commitment to raising the level of financial literacy among Guyanese. This strategy when complete will establish a roadmap to achieve specific and predetermined objectives within a set period of time for this is an issue with broad implications for our nation’s economic health.
Next week we will discuss the importance of financial inclusion. This is the delivery of financial services at affordable costs to sections of disadvantaged and low income segments of society, in contrast to financial exclusion where those services are not available or affordable. Please send your comments to [email protected]
May 27, 2017BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Yesterday morning, I left my doggie in the car right in front of Bakewell and rushed in to get Danish for her. When... more
Congratulations are extended to the editor-in-chief of this newspaper Adam Harris on his national award. It is now hoped... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]