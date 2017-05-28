The Puruni Road has become a virtual, living nightmare

Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
Please permit me space in your column to express the distress and the plight of miners who contribute significantly to the G.D.P. of this country. We pay a lot of royalties to the GGMC, which are supposed to be for the purpose of enhancing the mining industry. Roads are very important to miners in gaining access to their work lands. The Puruni road being one of the major roads is in a deplorable state and monies have already been budgeted for this road. At this point, many miners have closed their dredges because it is very expensive and impossible to access their work ground. The road is impassible, trucks are being covered in slush, bikes and cruisers cannot pass and people are being stranded.
Miners do not know who is responsible for the repairs and maintenance of roads and bridges. But at this moment many of them need urgent attention. The syndicate body is appealing to the rightful authorities, to have these roads urgently dealt with because peoples’ lives are disrupted, vehicles are damaged and the journey that takes hours now takes days. This is a real nightmare and is unacceptable.
Leon Moses
Secretary
National Mining Syndicate
