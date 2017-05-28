Pomeroon residents benefit from medical outreach

Trevor Daniels Enterprise in collaboration with Public Health Ministry recently conducted

a medical outreach for the residents in the Pomeroon River.

The outreach saw more than 200 persons including children and adults benefitting from clothes, footwear, foodstuff and other items that were distributed to the residents.

The group was comprised of pharmacists, Medics, dentists and doctors.

The dental team which was headed by Dr Rhonda Joseph took 50 trainee dentists from the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre.

Lorrain Sandy, a social worker, and Latoya Griffith, a psychologist, were also on board.

The Trevor Daniels Enterprise recently donated $1M to help establish and sustain a school feeding programme within the same community. In addition, $200,000 will be given monthly to continue this gesture. The feeding programme is held at Lillydale Primary School.

The team received additional support from Russ Reyes, the programme coordinator of the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program who donated in excess of 50 reading glasses to the residents; and the Cross International and Hope for the Nation Foundation who donated a quantity of books and raincoats to the children. Food for the Poor (FFTP) donated clothing and food stuff.

Some of the care that was offered to the residents included HIV testing, blood pressure testing and monitoring, dental producers, glucose testing and counselling.

The members of Daniels Enterprise are planning frequent visits to the residents in

Pomeroon area to provide them with the necessary medical assistance and to do follow up treatments. They will utilise the Lillydale Primary School to provide health care to the residents whenever they visit.

“This is the place where I grew up and I love giving back to the people in this area. For me health is very important and one must be able to take care of oneself. My team and I will do as much as possible to help them.” Daniels noted.

Daniels disclosed that his team has identified the need for assistance in the area, especially with the young people in the community and as such they will be visiting the area as frequently as possible to help those in need.