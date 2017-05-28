Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order

Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded

as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress yesterday at Park View Hotel at Farm, East Bank, Demerara despite allegations that a Court Order was served on the Federation to prevent the Congress from being held.

At the completion of Congress, GFF President Wayne Forde conducted an interactive session with the Media and stated that the GFF was unaware of receiving any such Court Order.

“I am not aware of any Court Order being received by the GFF,” claimed Forde in response to a Journalist who asked if a Court Marshal had not given a GFF member the Order which the Journalist had copy of.

Five of the 22 members were absent yesterday and Forde informed that there was mandate from the members to have an investigation conducted by an Independent body in the issue regarding of the shifting of the World Cup Qualifying group ‘B’ match between Guyana and Mexico in October 2012.

The game was initially slated for the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, but was subsequently shifted to the United States.

Acting President Franklin Wilson, who replaced Colin Class after he was forced the step down, confirmed that the match was set for the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, Texas.

Several questions were raised after the switch of venue, like upon whose instrumentality was the decision taken to shift the match? Was it a collective executive decision, that was unanimous (2/3 majority)? Further, was any executive meeting convened? And if there was a record of minutes, accompanied by a Financial Statement, outlining income and expenditure.

Wilson, one of the five absent yesterday, had said that the main reason for the switch, which was “unavoidable” and was in the best interest of football in Guyana as the revenue will be used to pay off outstanding debts and other expenses the Golden Jaguars have incurred.

“Guyana’s Football needs closure and we have obtained funding to launch an investigation into the matter. That investigation should start shortly but you can never give a time-frame for the completion of any investigation,” Forde informed.

Alpha United, Slingerz FC, Pele and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) withdrew from the GFF Elite League and Alpha and Slinger have now sued the GFF for a large sum to compensate for their disqualification from participating in the CFU Championships they had already qualified for.

Although the two teams were in bad standing with the GFF which resulted in them being banned from the GFU Championships, Forde informed that GFF wants see as much players playing as much Football as possible.

“The four clubs who withdrew have been relegated to in their Associations so that the players can still play Football, no team has been promoted to the Elite League which has been EXPANDED to 10 teams,” Forde explained.

Forde disclosed that the GFF has drafted a developmental plan as a road map to qualification to the 2026 Football World Cup.

“Our focus is on youth development programmes but plans are just words on a paper and we strive to bring those words to life as we move forward. We want the Associations to play as much youth Football as possible and the GFF will play a greater role in helping to manage those competitions,” said Forde.

Forde became Guyana’s newest GFF President on November 13, 2015 when the Businessman and President of Fruta Conquerors defeated attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes 12-10 to become the second Bartician to head the GFF.