Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

In the exchange between Hinds and Kissoon, please note …

May 28, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I felt compelled to send this letter after reading the exchanges between Freddie Kissoon and Nigel Hinds. I am not surprised at Nigel’s attitude. I was very concerned when he functioned as an auditor on behalf of the current Government in power. If Freddie should investigate what happened while Nigel was an Accountant at Iwokrama and/or at the Caribbean Containers (formerly Seals and Packaging) they would realise the reason(s) for him being supportive of the former regime.
Gebre Selassie

More in this category

Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

May 27, 2017

BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
Read More
GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

England has made me a more matured player – Carmichael

England has made me a more matured player –...

May 27, 2017

GDA Independence International underway

GDA Independence International underway

May 27, 2017

Stewart to lead Young Windies on southern Africa tour

Stewart to lead Young Windies on southern Africa...

May 27, 2017

KK Warriors FC Independence 7-a-side and Female 5-A-side

KK Warriors FC Independence 7-a-side and Female...

May 27, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Sanasie 5 for hands Regal All Stars huge win

GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Sanasie 5 for...

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Dismissal with cause

    This past week, the government decided to terminate the contract of a Deputy Permanent Secretary. The said person had... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]