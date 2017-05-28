In the exchange between Hinds and Kissoon, please note …

Dear Editor,

I felt compelled to send this letter after reading the exchanges between Freddie Kissoon and Nigel Hinds. I am not surprised at Nigel’s attitude. I was very concerned when he functioned as an auditor on behalf of the current Government in power. If Freddie should investigate what happened while Nigel was an Accountant at Iwokrama and/or at the Caribbean Containers (formerly Seals and Packaging) they would realise the reason(s) for him being supportive of the former regime.

Gebre Selassie