HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

May 28, 2017 Sports 0

HEINEKEN’s Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League Finals Viewing Party in Guyana has been set for Giftland Entertainment Strip on Saturday when Real Madrid tackle Juventus for the title.

HEINEKEN Brand Manager, Darshanie Yussuf (centre) shares a photo opportunity with winner of the Ultimate Heineken Race, O’Neil Powers (right) and one of the runners-up, Randy Deochand.

HEINEKEN is the official global sponsor of the Champions League and distributed in Guyana by Ansa McAl Limited. The viewing party was held at 704 Lounge last year and packed all the levels of the facility to capacity.
In a press release yesterday, the HEINEKEN indicated that the 2017 promotions has seen several of the brands loyal customers winning limited edition prizes along with tickets to the grand finals scheduled for Giftland Entertainment Strip.
“Six Heineken consumers were chosen to participate in the Ultimate Heineken Race after having to successfully complete the Heineken/UEFA knowledge test. O’Neil Powers proved that he was the ultimate Heineken/UEFA fan,” the release said.
Powers won the grand prize in the launch of the Champions League promotion. He received an all-expenses paid trip to Trinidad and Tobago to attend the Heineken Champions League Finals party there.
“Promotions continue throughout the week, giving HEINEKEN/UEFA fans the opportunity to win more great prizes along with tickets to the Finals viewing party at Giftland,” the release from the official Champions League sponsor said.
Those who wish to attend the Viewing Party can also win tickets to this exclusive event by going to www.logograb.com and champion the match. The massive Finals Viewing Party will feature soca international sensation KES performing live after the game.

