“Guyana has underachieved after 50 years independence… Valarie Garrido-Lowe”

Fifty-one years ago Guyana gained its independence from the British through difficult circumstances and through the sweat and blood of the many who made the sacrifice to gain independence.

As an independent state, Guyana thus has the privilege of handling its own affairs; the country could have then been managed in such a way as to propel development.

In joining Region Two in its flag raising ceremony on Friday, Minister within the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Valarie Garrido- Lowe, said that in the past five decades Guyana would have underachieved.

“If we were to be honest with ourselves we would realize that in the first half century Guyana would have underachieved.”

She said that Guyana is blessed with bountiful resources compared to other Caribbean countries. There should have been far more economic growth than we see today, she said. She is still optimistic that the next fifty years ahead could be the path towards economic development.

“After half a century we still have the world’s most valuable rainforest and water ways. We have always been in sole possession in our own destiny and we’re now beginning to mature in nationhood, so let us look to the next fifty years for the growth and development and prosperity that we visualized.” Ms. Lowe said.

Regional Chairman Daveanand Ramdatt reiterated Minister Lowe’s point, acknowledging that development has been slow in the country.

Ramdatt was particularly keen on highlighting development in his Region. He said that the Region is highly dependent on its agricultural industry. However, the industry has long been plagued with multiple challenges. The rice sector is battered with the challenges of low and nonpayment for paddy and the coconut sector is still struggling to survive the Red Palm mite infestation.

Social issues such as unemployment, suicide and poor health care have all been on the rise and continue to increase rapidly. Daveanand Ramdatt believes that social issues should be handled collectively. The Regional Chairman said, “The Region’s economy and the plans for new investments opportunity are avenues to be perused, tourism has potential to be growth, the earlier the cereal factory is put into operation, the earlier employment opportunities would be created.” Amongst all other things the telecommunication sector needs to be urgently addressed. After 51 years of independence we still have poor and inconsistent power supply from G.P.L.

“What was even more providential yesterday was the fact that during the independence programme, there were power outages at least twice.

Lowe said that Region Two is one of the most productive agricultural Regions, “From cash crops, to fish, to rice to coconuts, they all play an integral role in feeding Guyana. The Government sees a central role for the Essequibo Coast, in broadening involvement in value added product since the Region already leads in coconut oil, cereals and other products.”

Ramdatt said that 51 years ago Dr. Cheddi Jagan and L.F.S.Burnham embraced each other when Guyana became independent.

“With improved technology the world becomes a smaller place; there’s a need for us to reflect on the sacrifice made, we must not forget the contribution of those that seek out liberation from the beginning.

Guyana’s struggle was challenging and painful, we do not recognize the sacrifice made 51 years ago. However, we should not betray the sacrifice of those that fought for independence. We are less than a million; however we possess the creativity that can build a great nation. All natural resources would mean nothing if there’s no cohesion.”