GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc annual Independence Cup will conclude today at the Everest Cricket Club.

Following an intriguing first day’s play on Friday an exciting climax is anticipated in both the Open and Masters categories.

Regal All Stars and Speedboat have one win each and will play each other in the final preliminary round; their places in the final are almost secured.

In the Masters segment, Regal have two wins, while Savage and Ariel have one each. While Regal Masters place in the final is certain, the race for the remaining spot is still open. Regal Masters will play Ariel and Savage will take on HS Masters in the final preliminary round games starting at 09:30 hrs.

The trophies are been sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.