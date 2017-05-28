Freddie Kissoon played a major role in Kaieteur News’ survival

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter written by Mr. Nigel Hinds that was published in both the Kaieteur News and Guyana Chronicle on May 25th, 2017 under the following captions, “Enumeration of Freddie Kissoon’s attacks on Jagdeo’s character” and “What are the benefits for Freddie attacking Jagdeo”.

I am not surprised that Nigel Hinds has seen the need to jump to the defense of former President Bharat Jagdeo. He is compelled to do so. It is being touted in political circles that he is considered by Jagdeo as an acceptable African Guyanese Prime Ministerial Candidate on a PPP ticket to be headed by Jagdeo in the 2020 General and Regional elections. What amazes me is Hinds’ boldfaced belief that he can put up a credible defense of Jagdeo, given this ruthless politician’s known history.

Any politician, in one of the more developed countries in the world, with a record similar to Jagdeo’s, would have been disgraced and imprisoned for the atrocities he is known to have committed against his own people. Jagdeo’s record of corruption and abuse of power and his involvement with state sponsored killings are indefensible, and are equated with that of the most brutal and vicious rulers who bestrode the world’s political landscape.

Where was Hinds when Fredrick Kissoon was singled out by Jagdeo and the PPP for special treatment, which included character assassination, political victimization and physical assault exemplified by the throwing of excrement in his face? Nigel Hinds is aware that this matter is still being addressed in one of the courts in Guyana. There is no public record of Hinds ever raising his voice in condemnation on any of the occasions when Freddie was being viciously attacked by Jagdeo and his cohorts in the PPP. Hinds’ letter is just another in the series of vicious attacks directed by PPP members/supporters at Freddie.

Kissoon is morally and politically justified in reminding the nation and the world of Jagdeo’s and the PPP’s excesses. Nigel Hinds is fully aware that Kissoon’s comments have been very impacting. His letter must be seen for what it is; a bold attempt on his part to (1) denigrate Kissoon and (2) reduce the impact of his comments. A renowned world revolutionary once told his comrades that when doing political work and the enemy ignores you, you are on the wrong track – when they engage you, you are being effective.

Comrade Kissoon I say to you; keep firing your artillery – the enemy is feeling the pressure and is looking for a hole to hide in. I end by pointing to a more sinister aspect of Nigel Hinds’ letter. I refer here to his attempt to drive a wedge between Kissoon and Kaieteur News. Hinds, in his letter wrote, “How does such asinine commentary pass the print test at Kaieteur News?”

Where was Hinds and his sense of justice and fair play, when Jagdeo had instructed that state ads should not be given to the Kaieteur News? It was Kissoon who played a major role in helping KN to survive Jagdeo’s vindictiveness. Hinds appeal for editorial restraint on Mr. Fredrick Kissoon must go nowhere.

Tacuma Ogunseye