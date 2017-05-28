DENTAL HEALTH…POCKET REDUCTION SURGERY – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

By Dr. Neromini Fagu

Gum disease exits in two forms, gingivitis and periodontitis. Most of us know we have gingivitis when we see our gums become puffy and bleed easily by the slightest provocation. If gingivitis is not treated, it may progress to periodontitis. This second stage of gum disease is not reversible. The word periodontitis translates to “peri” meaning around, “odont” for tooth, and “itis” for inflammation. The disease affects the tissues that surround and support the teeth and in its severe stages the teeth become mobile leading to tooth loss.

Although periodontitis is common, it is largely preventable. It is caused by bacteria in our mouth which produce toxins that damage the bone and ligaments. It is usually the result of poor oral hygiene. Brushing at least twice a day, flossing daily, and getting regular dental checkups can greatly improve your chances of successful treatment of periodontitis and can also help to reduce your chances of developing it.

A periodontal infection that can’t be fixed through ordinary periodontal therapy may require surgery. This periodontal surgery will likely fall into one of four categories: Pocket Reduction Procedures, Regenerative Procedures, Crown Lengthening and Soft Tissue Grafts.

Periodontal Pocket Reduction Procedures

When the pockets that surround your teeth become too deep to clean with daily personal oral hygiene methods and a professional care routine, a periodontal pocket reduction procedure may be recommended. Pocket reduction surgery, also known as gingivectomy, osseous surgery, and flap surgery, is a collective term for a series of several different surgeries aimed at gaining access to the roots of the teeth in order to remove bacteria and calculus.

Pocket reduction surgery is a common periodontal procedure which has been proven effective at eliminating bacteria, reducing inflammation and saving teeth. The goals of pocket reduction surgery are:

Reducing bacterial spread – Oral bacteria has been connected to many other serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Oral bacteria can travel to various parts of the body from inside the bloodstream and begin to colonize. It is important to decrease bacteria in the mouth in order to reduce the risk of secondary infection.

Facilitate home care – As the gum pockets become progressively deeper, they become incredibly difficult for the patient to clean. The toothbrush and dental floss cannot reach the bottom of the pockets, increasing the risk of further periodontal infections.

Halting bone loss – The chronic inflammatory response induced by oral bacteria leads the body to destroy bone tissue. As the jawbone becomes affected by periodontal disease, the teeth lose their rigid anchor. When the teeth become too loose, they may require extraction.

Before recommending treatment or performing any procedure, your dentist will perform thorough visual and X-ray examinations in order to assess the condition of the teeth, gums, and underlying bone. Most pocket reduction surgeries can be performed under local anesthetic with the additional use of oralanti-anxiety/sedation medication if necessary.

During the procedure, the gums will be gently pulled back from the teeth and bacteria and calculus will be eliminated. Scaling and root planing will generally be required to fully remove the calculus from the surface of the tooth root. If the root is not completely smooth, a planing procedure will be performed to ensure that when the gums do heal, they will not reattach to rough or uneven surfaces.

The final part of the surgery is usually the administration of an antimicrobial liquid to eliminate any remaining bacteria and promote healing. The gum is then sutured with tiny stitches that are left in place for 5-10 days. In some cases a periodontal dressing may be applied to protect tissues while healing. Though the gums will be more sensitive immediately following the procedure, there will be a significant reduction in pocket depth and a vast improvement in the condition of the teeth and gums.

For more information contact OMNI DENTAL at 295 Quamina Street, Georgetown Tel: 227-0025, Parika Tel: 260-3133 or send emails to [email protected]