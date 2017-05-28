Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:55 AM

Contractors overpricing Perseverance houses – CH&PA

May 28, 2017 News 0

The Central Housing and Planning Authority is cautioning private contractors

Another attractive building gets the rush.

participating in the Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond Exhibition, that prices of housing units should fall within the category they agreed to construct.
The agency signed contracts with 14 private contractors to build housing units within three categories; Low, Moderate and Middle Income.
Below is a table outlining the category and square footage of the units. The Central Housing and Planning Authority is advising contractors that the prices of houses on display must be consistent with the categories they were contracted to build.
Some private contractors are actually selling the houses on site during the exposition. Reports reaching the CH&PA are that contractors are selling homes to the highest bidder than stick to the price range identified by the Housing Ministry. And people are actually outbidding each other.
This is done by the contractor indicating to the potential buyer that he has already one offer but he is prepared to accept a higher offer.

Category                              Square Footage
Low Income                                 600
Moderate Income             900 – 1400
Middle Income                 1000 – 1400

