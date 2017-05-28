City’s water supply almost normal again after electrical fault

An electrical fault that disrupted the city’s water supply has been fixed.

According to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the three-day disruption largely affected Central Georgetown, with normalcy restored Friday afternoon at 17:30hrs (5:30pm).

“This is following the completion of works by GWI and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL). GWI would like to extend its gratitude to the GPL engineers for their efforts in assisting to rectify the situation and to customers for their patience.”

The state-owned GWI said that it will be visiting the wards in Georgetown to ensure the level of service is completely restored throughout the city, as the restoration process will unfold over a period of time.

“The water service disruption in Georgetown occurred on Wednesday last due to an electrical fault.”