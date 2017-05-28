Church promotes ‘Fun Sunday’ initiative to shape minds for the future

Shaping the minds of the young and helping them to become model citizens is not the responsibility of households and schools alone but that of the Church.

This is the perspective of Bishop Amy Babb, Leader of Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church (SMMRC) International.

Bishop Amy heads the church, along with her husband, Archbishop Wingrove David Babb.

The sanctuary located at Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence has been hosting a once monthly youth fun day exercise and feeding programme, in an effort to build community relations and reach out to the young people in East La Penitence and its environs.

In a working class community like East La Penitence, the Church leader believes that SMMRC can play a significant role in molding the younger generation.

In fact, the Sunday School Department of the Church was established with this objective in mind.

“We understand that for working parents, it not always possible for them to spend the kind of quality time they want with their children. So, as a church we seek help out in this regard.”

“It is our goal to give children opportunities to showcase their abilities, and develop their gifts and talents.”

“And, what better place to do it than in Church, where there are leaders who can help them develop in these areas,” the Church leader asserted.

Bishop Amy is the visionary behind the ever-expanding youth fun day exercise and feeding programme hosted at the Church‘s East La Penitence, location.

She explained that “Fun Sunday,” was birthed from the idea of fostering the educational and spiritual needs of young people in the community.

According to Mrs. Babb, three weeks of every month are scheduled for regular Sunday school but the last week is “Fun Sunday.” The day is set aside for children to interact, play indoor and outdoor games, engage in craft and share their gift and talents. Snacks, drinks, and gifts are also distributed to the children on that day.

“We like to give the children little tokens, (gifts) such as exercise books, pencils, pens and other stationery supplies. It is a form of encouragement and will assist them in their studies as well.

“We even try to give the children experiences they would usually pay for; for instance the 3D movie experience which is sometimes part of the youth ministry outreach.”

“And if there is an issue they wish to share, we are here for them to provide counseling and prayers,” she added.

On a regular Sunday, the SMMRC youth department host around 50 children but on Fun Sunday, the size is doubled.

The activity attracts large groups of children and teenagers, some of them from as far as Alexander Village and Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

In this regard, Bishop Amy noted that the church is looking for opportunities to partner with organizations, groups and individuals to reach the youth on a wider scale.

“Being able to give back to the community, especially to the children, has been a blessing to us. The idea is to one day offer these children grants and scholarships,’ she said, adding that the project is open for interested persons to join the effort.

For more information on the initiative, interested persons can check out the church’s facebook page at Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre or contact the church on telephone number 226-9880.