Call for Minister Ramjattan to intervene in this situation

Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
In the Amerindian community of St. Deny, Tapakuma, Region 2, a second meeting, to elect a chairman and committee of the newly formed Community Policing Group was recently held. This second round of elections, sir, was nothing more than a fraud. Let me expound a little.
Firstly, based on investigation, it was discovered that the results of the first set of elections were purportedly overturned for the reason that there was no representatives present from Police High Command, even though two(2) constables had attended.
Secondly, the first election was overtly derailed through the intervention of a single individual to insert a chairperson to his/her liking. Just a single individual’s request, (a Regional Councillor’s) was granted at the expense of justice and fair play. Also, there was no police presence, quite unlike the first meeting, yet the new election results were upheld. How indecent, lawless and wicked can people become?
Sir, it is hoped that Police at the Command Centre have observed that the individual who is now chairman of the newly formed Policing Group at this location is under the community’s magnifying lens for not denying alleged involvement in certain things. Perhaps some of us will read between the lines why this goodly gentleman was made head of an organization which is supposed to be an arm of the Police that must report on certain types of activities. Could Minister Ramjattan intervene, or in the least, order a fresh election?
Amazed citizen
