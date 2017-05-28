Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Best friend ID’d as seaman’s killer

May 28, 2017 News 0

Investigators probing the murder of 27-year-old Roy Rowland believe that the victim spent his final days with his alleged killer, Ezekiel Edwards, called “Kezie.” Edwards and Rowland were said to be best friends.
Days before the seaman was executed, Edwards was at Rowland’s home in Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.
On the day of the killing two Wednesdays ago, the victim had informed his partner that he was going on a “spin” with Edwards and would be home late.
His phone was subsequently turned off and his body with a gunshot wound to the head was found hours later on Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Garden.
Since the 27-year-old man was killed, his relatives have not seen or heard from his friend. The Guyana Police Force subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect whose last known address was listed as Diamond Housing Scheme.
Investigators were able to make a connection between the execution-style killing of Rowland to that of a soured drug deal in Cayenne.
The deceased had returned from that country just two weeks before he was shot and killed. It is suspected that the drug deal occurred just before Rowland, called “Gangster Roy” returned to Guyana.
His father, Rowland Bentham revealed that two Wednesdays ago he was sweeping his front yard when someone approached him and showed him the picture of his son’s body on a phone.
“Right away I picked up my bicycle and go to Roxanne Burnham and I see him. After the police said that no one can go near the body, I went home and inform everybody,” Bentham said.
He added that he last saw his son around 21:00hrs on May 16, last when he (Roy) left home to go and spend the night by his wife.
Bentham said the next time he heard about his son was when he saw the photograph of the young man’s body.
Another relative said she was informed that after the man left his father’s home, he went to pick up his wife.
”He went to pick up his wife with the same taxi and like they (wife and taxi driver) drop he (Roy) off by some shop and when they were passing back, they called, and he told them that he wasn’t ready as yet,” the relative noted.
The woman further explained that as the young Rowland’s wife was heading home in the taxi, he called to inform her that he would be” making a spin” with a friend (name given) and as such, would return home late.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Edwards can contact the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

Members mandate investigation in shift of Mexico WC game to USA

May 28, 2017

Congress held as GFF deny being served Court Order Sports in Guyana continues to be riddled in controversy and Football is not excluded as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held its Congress...
Read More
Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Sparta Boss sends ominous warning to pretenders

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance / GT Beer ‘Gold...

May 28, 2017

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing Party set for Giftland Entertainment Strip

HEINEKEN UEFA Champions League Final Viewing...

May 28, 2017

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count on the ropes

Professional boxing taking the mandatory 8 count...

May 28, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup concludes today at...

May 28, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors...

May 27, 2017

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Dismissal with cause

    This past week, the government decided to terminate the contract of a Deputy Permanent Secretary. The said person had... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]