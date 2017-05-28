Best friend ID’d as seaman’s killer

Investigators probing the murder of 27-year-old Roy Rowland believe that the victim spent his final days with his alleged killer, Ezekiel Edwards, called “Kezie.” Edwards and Rowland were said to be best friends.

Days before the seaman was executed, Edwards was at Rowland’s home in Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

On the day of the killing two Wednesdays ago, the victim had informed his partner that he was going on a “spin” with Edwards and would be home late.

His phone was subsequently turned off and his body with a gunshot wound to the head was found hours later on Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Garden.

Since the 27-year-old man was killed, his relatives have not seen or heard from his friend. The Guyana Police Force subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect whose last known address was listed as Diamond Housing Scheme.

Investigators were able to make a connection between the execution-style killing of Rowland to that of a soured drug deal in Cayenne.

The deceased had returned from that country just two weeks before he was shot and killed. It is suspected that the drug deal occurred just before Rowland, called “Gangster Roy” returned to Guyana.

His father, Rowland Bentham revealed that two Wednesdays ago he was sweeping his front yard when someone approached him and showed him the picture of his son’s body on a phone.

“Right away I picked up my bicycle and go to Roxanne Burnham and I see him. After the police said that no one can go near the body, I went home and inform everybody,” Bentham said.

He added that he last saw his son around 21:00hrs on May 16, last when he (Roy) left home to go and spend the night by his wife.

Bentham said the next time he heard about his son was when he saw the photograph of the young man’s body.

Another relative said she was informed that after the man left his father’s home, he went to pick up his wife.

”He went to pick up his wife with the same taxi and like they (wife and taxi driver) drop he (Roy) off by some shop and when they were passing back, they called, and he told them that he wasn’t ready as yet,” the relative noted.

The woman further explained that as the young Rowland’s wife was heading home in the taxi, he called to inform her that he would be” making a spin” with a friend (name given) and as such, would return home late.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Edwards can contact the nearest police station.