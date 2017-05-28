A learning process

Latest update May 28th, 2017 12:15 AM
May 28, 2017 Features / Columnists, Food For Thought
I’ve learned- that you cannot make someone love you. All you can do is be someone who can be loved. The rest is up to them. I’ve learned – that no matter how much I care, some people just don’t care back.
I’ve learned – that it takes years to build up trust, and only seconds to destroy it.
I’ve learned- that no matter how good a friend is, they’re going to hurt you every once in a while and you must forgive them for that.
I’ve learned – that it’s not what you have in your life but who you have in your life that counts.
I’ve learned – that you should never ruin an apology with an excuse.
I’ve learned – that you can get by on charm for about 15 minutes. After that, you’d better know something. I’ve learned – that you shouldn’t compare yourself to the best others can do.
I’ve learned – that you can do something in an instant that will give you heartache for life.
I’ve learned – that it’s taking me a long time to become the person I want to be.
I’ve learned – that you should always leave loved ones with loving words. It may be the last time you see them.
I’ve learned – that you can keep going long after you can’t. I’ve learned – that we are responsible for what we do, no matter how we feel.
I’ve learned – that either you control your attitude or it controls you.
I’ve learned – that regardless of how hot and steamy a relationship is at first, the passion fades and there had better be something else to take its place.
I’ve learned – that heroes are the people who do what has to be done when it needs to be done, regardless of the consequences.
I’ve learned – that money is a lousy way of keeping score.
I’ve learned – that my best friend and I can do anything or nothing and have the best time.
I’ve learned – that sometimes the people you expect to kick you when you’re down will be the ones to help you get back up.
I’ve learned – that sometimes when I’m angry I have the right to be angry, but that doesn’t give me the right to be cruel.
I’ve learned – that true friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distance. Same goes for true love.
