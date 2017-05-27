Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer Futsal resumes tonight

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Play in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament continues this evening with six more matches in the knockout phase, at the National Gymnasium.
Among the big teams set to appear are Bent Street, Back Circle, West Front Road, North East La Penitence, North Ruimveldt, Plaisance and Alexander Village.
Bent Street’s star-studded lineup is expected to include players the calibre of Colin Nelson and Konata Manning, Joshua Browne, Okanie Fraser, Anthony Abrams and William Europe, Wendell St. Hill, Dwight Peters, Sheldon Profit, Kelsey Benjamin and Sheldon Holder.
Back Circle’s quest to advance will rest on the performances of players such as Stephon McLean, Selwyn Williams, Akeemo Anthony, Sylvester Richardson, Curtez Kellman and Keron Joshua.
Tucville is another team that could spring surprises, but their chances of moving on will depend on how well Jermin Junior, Dennis Edwards, Jahal Greaves perform.
West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ has had some disappointing results recently, but opposing teams know that they are capable of beating any team in the competition, especially if players such as Carl Tudor, Randolph Wagner, Hubert Pedro and Michael Oie play to their potential.
North East La Penitence have improved leaps and bounds and if players like Calvin Moore, Omallo Williams, Shaquille Browne and Romario Andrews live up to their reputation that the team on the other side of the court could be in fopr a rough time.
Over $1million in prize monies and trophies are up for grabs withthe winning team set to receive $500,000, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, every night two lucky fans will have the opportunity to kick to win one pennyweight of gold each or its equivalent, while several other novelty events will allow patrons to win prizes.
The fixtures are seen below.
Tucville vs Melanie-19:00hrs
Plaisance vs Alexander Village-19:30hrs
Bent Street vs Campbellville-20:00hrs
North East La Penitence vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs
Back Circle vs Globe Yard-21:30hrs
