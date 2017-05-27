Sugar and oil; questions for the Govt. to answer

Dear Editor,

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, according to media reports, following the presentation by the consultant who examined the feasibility of establishing an oil refinery, said notwithstanding that a refinery was not feasible the Government would have to take a political decision as many benefits expectedly will accrue to Guyana and Guyanese. The statement by the Minister is indeed appropriate.

It is pleasing to note the Minister’s approach to oil but at the same time I recognise the Administration is not taking an even approach to all sectors and areas of national life. While the investment in a refinery is seen as possibly a worthwhile project despite the negative economic conclusions, we see that in the sugar industry a completely opposite approach is being taken. Sugar is recognized by all and sundry for the diverse role it plays yet the Government in spite of the compelling evidence and arguments has chosen, for whatever reason, to shun the industry and promote plans for its miniaturization which will surely have negative consequences for tens of thousands of people. I urge the Minister and the Government to examine sugar in the same way it does oil. After all sugar is already a tremendous economic advantage for the country. An objective and sincere examination of sugar will reveal its importance to the nation at this time and the need for its support and not destruction.

Patricia Persaud