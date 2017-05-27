Soulja Bai list just like Jagdeo own

Six of one, and half a dozen of another is an old saying. It mean de same thing. Jagdeo was six and it seems Soulja Bai is half dozen.

Jagdeo, that Scamp, when he was president give National Award to all he mattie. When he run out of ee Mattie he stap.

Soulja Bai announce National Award on Thursday. If you see Mattie! From Uncle Adam to Auntie Julie to Henny Rico and de Bow Tie man who live 36 years out of Guyana.

When dem boys read de list yesterday of who get national awards, dem suck dem teeth and screw up dem face. Dem seh is de same thing de Pee Pee Pee do now de coalition continuing—giving dem own Mattie.

Dem boys get suh vex that dem walk out de flag raising and go to a wedding house. Dem go in time to hear de bride giving her speech.

De speech was simple. De gyal thank everybody fuh coming and mek she wedding beautiful. She seh, ‘To the dear members of my new family I thank you all for allowing me wholeheartedly into dis new family.

“First I must tell you that me presence in you family should not change your routine; that would really upset me. Those of you who use to iron and wash clothes must keep on doing it.

“Those who cook food must keep on cooking. Those who sweep de yard and keep de house must continue doing de same thing.

“I wouldn’t disturb anybody routine. As far as I concern. I deh here only to eat roti, get Motie, eat bun, have fun, and control yuh son.

“Hope you don’t stop me like how me ain’t stapping you from doing what you use to do.”

Talk half and hope dem got more people like that gyal.