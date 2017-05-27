Samatta Point /Kaneville FC unveiled; receive uniforms from Roy Carrington & Associates

Male and female youngsters in the villages of Samatta Point / Kaneville on the East Bank of Demerara can now hone their football skills thanks to the setting up of Samatta Point / Kaneville Football Club (SPKFC) by the

Samatta Point Housing Cooperative Society (SPHCS).

The SPHCS, which champions youth development and empowerment activities and initiatives within the villages of Samatta Point and Kaneville, is hoping that this move aids in channeling the energies and talent of the youths in the areas in a positive direction and has since sought to be affiliated to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA).

General Secretary of the association, Wayne Francois was part of the club launch on April 21st, last.

At that launch, Francois, on behalf of the overseas based Roy Carrington and Associates, handed over a set of uniforms and footballs to the club and Volunteer Coach, Ms. Amanda Angoy. He encouraged the players and coach to keep working hard as one day they too can be donning uniforms for the national teams.

The needs of male and female players are catered to at the SPKFC. They are getting ready to compete in the 2nd annual Ralph Green / EBFA Under-11 League.