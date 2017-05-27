Region 5 Chairman and his deputy not fit to govern the region

Dear Editor,

Ever since the APNU+AFC Government took office, Region 5 has received the worst Chairmanship in the form of Mr. Vickchanad Ramphaland and his counterpart, Vice Chairman Rion Peters. Both of these men are spending more time at Region 5 Freedom House with the overseas-based Guyanese Mr. Harry Gill and less time looking after the people of Region 5.

They both need to stop playing politics with the development of the Region 5 province, which could have been way ahead of other Regions. Region 5 can judge both Chairmanships from the performance of the Regional Democratic Council which has been in jeopardy because of a good deal of arrogance. Sometimes a “simple apology” to move the Region forward in the RDC meeting is too much to ask from the Regional Chairman, Mr. Vickchanad Ramphall and Vice Chairman Rion Peters. These two men are taking bad advice from the PPP leadership at Bath Freedom House making the RDC burdened with issues and problems.

A Hymac had always been misused over the years by the PPP/C to carry out Government/ Private works which is nothing new and both Chairmen are quite aware of this unprofessional practice but of course, it’s very difficult to rid this type of behaviour from the PPP/C Leadership.

The Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman may be living and working in some underground BUNKER because the RDC office is less than five minutes from where the Hyman was operating, also next door to the PPP/C Freedom House in Bath yet Both Chairman say they know nothing about this issue and cannot apologize.

Overseas based Guyanese Mr. Harry Gill says “some do not want the Region 5 Chairman to succeed.” Or maybe it is the other way around, the Region Chairman and Vice Chairman don‘t want the Region to Succeed.

Harry Ajodha

Region 5 AFC