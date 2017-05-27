NIS has met with this claimant and will seek to help him

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to your letter dated May 23, 2017 captioned, “The NIS may be involved in a conspiracy with this company”. The writer’s complaint was published on May 18, 2017 under the caption” A contributor’s clash with NIS”. National Insurance is very disappointed that the letter was published even though the claimant, Mr. Hubert Cramer-Seon and his representative visited the NIS office on Friday May 19, 2017 and met with Management.

Mr. Cramer-Seon admitted that he was employed with Willems Timber Ltd. for a short period and that the evidence NIS has in possession from that employer is accurate. Mr. Cramer-Seon has also provided NIS with information relative to two other former employees of Toolsie Persaud Ltd who worked with him during the period under question. National Insurance Scheme is conducting a further investigation on this matter and has promised the claimant to provide him with updates as we progress

Dianne Lewis

Public Relations Officer