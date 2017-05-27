NCN has not been merged with any other state entity

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
I wish to bring to your attention an inaccurate headline in the May 25th issue of Kaieteur News, on page 25. While the story reflects what was announced by the Honorable Prime Minister, the headline is incorrect. It reads: ‘Imran Khan to head entity merged GINA, NCN’. Please note that NCN and GINA are not merged. It is GINA and the Department of Public Information (DPI) that are now merged, with Imran Khan at the helm as Managing Director. NCN retains its status quo, with Lennox Cornette as the Chief Executive Officer. We anticipate a published correction.
Lennox Cornette
