Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Mike’s Pharmacy softball bowls off tomorrow

The Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall and Mike’s Pharmacy softball tournament will commence tomorrow with several matches.
At GCC Bourda on pitch one, Wellman Masters will play Fisherman XI at 09:30hrs and at 13:00hrs Wellman Masters will face Tropical Spring.
On pitch two Trophy Stall Angels will take on Mike’s Wellwoman at 13:00hrs and 4R Lioness will match skills with Blue Divas at 14:30hrs.
At Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, Parika Defenders will challenge Sunrisers Masters.
May 27, 2017BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
Below is one of several email exchanges, I have had with city accountant and former APNU supporter, Nigel Hinds. Hinds... more
Congratulations are extended to the editor-in-chief of this newspaper Adam Harris on his national award. It is now hoped... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
