Miner gets 18 months for robbery with violence

A miner was on Thursday jailed for 18 months by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to one of two robbery charges.
Daniel Parris, 23, of 22 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to the charge which read that on April 28 at High Street, Georgetown, he robbed Paul Ramdeholl of one Samsung Galaxy S5 valued $140,000, one phone case valued $4,000 and $50,000 cash, and at the time of or immediately after, used personal violence towards the virtual complainant.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question, the victim was walking along High Street when the accused approached him and dealt him several punches about his body before relieving him of the articles mentioned in the charge, and making good his escape.
The court heard that while the victim was at the Ruimveldt Police Station to make a report he saw the accused and pointed him out to the police. Parris was arrested and charged. The prosecutor told the court that the accused admitted to the offence.
When asked by the magistrate if he would like to say anything before sentencing, the accused responded “Madam, I am sorry for what I did. Please give me a second chance; I have a five months old child to take care of. I am the sole breadwinner for my family.”
Parris denied the second charge which stated that on March 13 at High Street, while being armed with a knife, he robbed Mowasi Jacobs of one Blu cellular phone valued 18,000 and one mountain bicycle valued $15,000.
In relation to that charge, Prosecutor Moore told the court that when the defendant was arrested he admitted to the police that he had already sold the articles.
Parris will make his next court appearance on June 9.
