KK Warriors FC Independence 7-a-side and Female 5-A-side

D&K Ballers and Female ‘A’ emerge champs

D&K Ballers defeated Backstreet Ballers 2-1 in the final of the Kuru Kururu Warriors

Football Club Independence Fun Day 7-a-side and female 5-a-side competitions that took place yesterday at the Kuru Kururu Primary School ground.

The activity was sponsored Presidential Advisor on Youth Empowerment, Ministry of the Presidency and saw the first two males teams receiving trophies and medals, while the two female teams were also presented with medals.

Emerging as the MVP of the male Final was Shaquille Agard of the winning team. Six teams from the village and Friendship, another East Bank Football Association team, competed yesterday in what was an exciting tournament, with D&K Ballers and Backstreet Ballers emerging from the preliminary rounds to contest the final.

The winners went ahead by two clear goals before the losers were able to pull one back. After halving the deficit, Back Street Ballers turned on the pressure on D&K but were not able to drawn level let alone net a winning goal.

The other competing teams were Eagles of Kuru Kururu Back, Back Street Boys, Team Wax and IDEAL.

The female tournament saw a battle of the A and B side of the lone female club on the East Bank with the ‘A’ side needling their ‘B’ counterparts compliments of a Candace Fraser goal. Both teams were presented with medals.