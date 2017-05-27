Independence Horserace meet…Shariff and Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stables set to continue battle for supremacy

The Shariff Racing Stable of West Coast Berbice and The Nand Persaud Karibee Rice racing Stable of Corentyne Berbice are set to continue their battle for supremacy in the feature event when the Kennard Memorial Turf Club hosts their Independence Horse Race meet tomorrow at the Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice race track.

Although other stables will be seeking to stake their claim of the coveted first prize in the feature E and lower event.

The two stables have been dominating for the past few meets and will be entering multiples entries for the event as they have indicated their willingness to continue to flourish.

Settling Star and Spit Fire are in good form and headlines the Shariff Entries but will have to contend with the inform Brave Sky and Honey Flow of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable.

Both Zahir Shariff of the Shariff Stable and Mohin Persaud of the Karibee Rice Stable have expressed confidence of coming out on top when the event is done. Among other animals expected in the feature race are Lady Budapest, Jack in MY Style, Good Will Boy, Red and Lovely among others.

Other events on the days programme are the -E1 and lower special weights for 5 furs and carry a top prize of $500,000. Other events slated are I 3 and three years Guyana Bred which fetches a winning purse of $200,000, H1 and lower for a first prize of $260,000, L class for a winners stake of $100,000, J1 and lower for a top prize of $160,000, K class, J class in which the winners will pocket $120,00 and $140,000 respectively.

Race time is 12:30 hrs.