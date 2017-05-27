Inaugural Robot exhibition slated for next month

Guyana’s first Technology and Robot exhibition is set for June 24 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The event is a collaborative effort between STEMGuyana and multiple sponsors.

STEM is the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The exhibition will run from 10:00hrs to 15:00hrs and will include projects from local STEM clubs; information on how to build and programme robots and pilot drones; see Lego Mindstorm EV3 robots in action, and get a chance to interact with Team Guyana Robotics and to view their competition robot.

Robot-building teams from Kuru Kururu, Buxton, The Bishops’ High School, President’s College, Lusignan, Holy Spirit RC Church, North Ruimveldt Church of the Nazarene, and many others, will be exhibiting their robot solutions to some of Guyana’s industries.

According to STEMGuyana, almost everything involves interacting with technology, from checking email, to social media messages on Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. Technology is even involved with you logging on to websites or switching on your television set or listening to the radio.

STEMGuyana introduces technology programmes for youths, which will excite them, while encouraging their creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills.

According to information posted on the STEMGuyana website, “Guyana is on the cusp of national development, which will require the expertise of those with STEM training across several industries. Guyana today is simply not the Guyana which will exist in even ten years, and those industries in Guyana that refuse to invest in technology will be unable to compete globally and they will simply cease to exist.”

”Our Oil & Gas industry will require basic knowledge of robotics, Agriculture will depend more on drones and robot sensors, Mining is already dependent on robots and automation, manufacturing will require more automation; there is literally no industry that exists in Guyana today that will not require updated technology systems, digital wallets, robots and extreme dependence on technology. More than 50% of the industries of the future will require employees who are competent in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Science.”

Meanwhile, in July, a group of Guyanese will participate in the inaugural Robot Olympics to be held in Washington, District of Colombia (DC), USA.

In a video posted on STEMGuyana’s Facebook page, members of the Guyana delegation said that the jobs of the future around the world will require knowledge of robotics and a deep understanding of technology.

A group member said, “Although we have only been exposed to robotics recently we are enthusiastic and motivated to participate.”

Another member said that they believe that competition and cooperation builds character and are looking forward to benefiting from the experience.”

The group members believe that innovations in the various industries will assist in problem-solving, improve efficiency and create more opportunities for young people.