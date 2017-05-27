Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:10 AM

I would like the NIS to tell me if I am right or wrong

May 27, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
On the 26th of February I was admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and on the 1st of March I had a surgery done. I was given 3 consecutive 21 days leave by the doctor and I submitted same to the NIS. I was paid for the first and second set of leave but was told I had to see the NIS doctor after I visited the NIS office to follow up on the remaining 21 days.
On the 2nd of May I went to the NIS Brickdam office to see the doctor after waiting for about an hour I went into the doctor’s office. As soon as I was seated the doctor asked me if I had any complications after surgery. I said no. He then informed me that I was given too much leave and the NIS cannot pay me for the last set of leave because the surgery I had only allows me to have between 28 to 35 days leave.
The doctor then informed me that should he take the surgeon before the Guyana Medical Council he (the doctor) would be in serious trouble because there are guiding principles that all doctors must follow. He then said that NIS only pays persons if they are incapacitated and so after 35 days if I couldn’t return to normal duty the onus was on my employer to find alternative work for me. All the while I was saying to the doctor I don’t agree with him and I’m going to challenge his decision by appealing. Well I don’t know if his intention was to deter me, but before I left his office, he took a file from his desk and read for me a section that says if it is found that you were paid any monies that you were not entitled to, then you will be asked to repay same. I have since appealed and am waiting a decision.
Charles Flavius

