Hundreds benefit as Gafoors prepares for Ramadan

Hardware giant Gafoors, while preparing to observe Ramadan, recently reached out to
over 2,000 children and senior citizens with a massive feeding programme at the company’s Houston Complex.
Executive Chairman Mr. Abdool Sattaur Gafoor stated that one of the most important principles of Islam is that all things belong to Allah, and that wealth is therefore held by human beings in trust. He noted that there are five pillars of Islam which serve towards contributing towards the welfare of deprived individuals.
Mr. Gafoor related that the children and the elderly came from various orphanages and homes, as well as from neighbouring communities.
The recipients were given two hot meals, and refreshments, among other items.
Mr. Gafoor and his wife Ameena were actively involved in the distribution of food and hampers to their guests.
Mrs Gafoor emphasised that one of the greatest objectives of the month of Ramadan which will be observed on May 27 and will continue for 30 days, is to understand what others are going through, particularly the less fortunate.
It was noted that the occasion allows Muslims to give back and appreciate one’s blessing.
“When it’s Ramadan, Muslims try to give up their bad habits and try to be better Muslims by praying and reading more of the Qur’an. In that way the chaining up of the devils is manifested. Ramadan is a time for intense prayer and religious devotion,” Mr Gafoor said.
During this time, Muslims brothers and sisters are encouraged to observe the five daily prayers throughout the day.
Many Muslims during this period recite the Qur’an, while others donate money to charity, which is used to help feed the hungry. One of the main goals is to abstain from food and drink which will help them to understand the situation of the less fortunate.
Gafoors has been giving back to the needy for over two decades and would carry out events of such nature four times annually.
