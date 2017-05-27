Haitians using Guyana as hub for human trafficking

– Medical student arrested

In a surprising turn of events, a Haitian medical student who would usually assist local police by acting as a translator for persons from his home country has found himself in hot water after his name was linked to a human trafficking ring between the two countries.

The man, who is said to be in his 20s, was arrested at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara apartment yesterday. When the arrest was made, a Haitian woman and her child were found in his dwelling place. They recently came to Guyana.

Kaieteur News understands that the cops have been monitoring the individual for some time and made the arrest after receiving sufficient facts.

The police have received information of Haitians being brought to Guyana then taken to Suriname and later French Guiana, where some of them are being abused and forced to work.

In Guyana, the medical student was the link between human traffickers in Haiti and the other countries where these persons are taken.

While on surveillance, the cops found out that the medical student had been receiving large sums of money from Haiti. The police believed that the cash the suspect would usually receive is his payment from the traffickers which was said to be his main source of income.

“What we found out is that when these people come to Guyana, they don’t stay here. They travel to Suriname (backtrack) then they go to French Guiana,” the source said.

He further explained that from the information they received, when the Haitians arrive here, family and friends are usually separated from each other.

“When these people are separated, they are made to work and do what the traffickers tell them, and in some cases, they are threatened that they would not see their families again,” the cop said.

Meanwhile in another case, Jacque Village, the Haitian man who reportedly abandoned his two children moments after they disembarked a flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Wednesday, has turned up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Up to press time, the man and his two children were at CID headquarters.

Kaieteur News was informed that Village alleged that when he arrived in Guyana, he was informed that his children would have been separated from him.

“He said that he knew once he reached to the designated area, he wouldn’t be able to escape and as such, decided to stop the vehicle and run away. He did this when he noticed people on the road,” the source claimed.

According to information received, with the help of Guyanese, the man turned up at the CID.

Investigations are ongoing.