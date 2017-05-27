Guyana’s teachers must not be treated so contemptuously

Dear Editor,

Teachers go on a type of leave called Whitley Council every four years and along with that leave, they are supposed to receive what is known as “Whitley Council Money”. The arrangement you can say is similar to what workers from most organizations get as Annual Leave and Leave passage. However, the difference is that those workers receive their Leave Passage before they go on leave or in the same month. Teachers on the other hand have to wait to collect this money, so their leave may be finished and they have not received anything. For many teachers in the system waiting three months and more to receive this money is normal.

On the other hand waiting TWO YEARS to receive your Whitley Council money is totally ridiculous and unreasonable but this is happening to some teachers of the Region Four East Coast Branch. No satisfaction or answers are given to teachers who have been waiting so long to collect this money that they only receive every four years. Inquiries were made to the Regional Education Officials and Head Teachers and nobody can say when these teachers will be paid.

When I think about this situation I feel sorry for these teachers because when I apply for my leave I receive my leave passage each and every time in that same month so that I can have an enjoyable holiday with a little cash in my hand. Better care must be taken of teachers and these basic things that they are entitled to should be given to them without delay. Two years is too long for teachers not to be paid. Someone should surely look into this matter.

Concerned Teacher