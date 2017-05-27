Husband’s death threats to wife leads to gun, cocaine find

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
A woman’s complaints about being threatened by her gun-toting husband reportedly led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and cocaine at a Duncan Street property last night.
Kaieteur News understands at around 21.00 hrs, the woman informed ranks in the Kitty area that her spouse was pointing a firearm at her.
Ranks immediately went to the scene and arrested the husband with a loaded .38 revolver. They then searched the property and reportedly unearthed a quantity of drugs in two gas cylinders.
The suspect was still being questioned at press time.
