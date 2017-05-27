GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Sanasie 5 for hands Regal All Stars huge win

Speedboat, Ariel, Savage, Regal Masters triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

An impressive spell of bowling from Tyrone Sanasie handed defending Open champions Regal

All Stars a comprehensive 96-run victory over Farm when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) annual Independence Cup commenced yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Speedboat, Ariel, Savage and defending champions in the Masters’ category, Regal, also got their campaign off to a positive start. Prior to the start of the day’s play a minute silence was observed in memory of the late umpire and coach Daniel Richmond.

Playing in the Open category, Sanasie proved more than a handful as he grabbed 5-16 including a hat-trick as Farm were skittled for 55 in 10 overs, chasing 151. Medium pacer Delroy Pereira was impeccable with his line as he picked 3-3 to support Sanasie.

Earlier, Sachin Singh top scored for Regal All Stars with 33 and got support from Fazal Rafiek and Ameer Nizamudeen with 17 each. Patrick Khan and Sheldon Adams each had 2-21.

Speedboat overcame Farm by two wickets. Batting first, Farm were bowled out for 107 in 15 overs. Sheldon Adams made 27 as Avenash Dhaniram bagged 4-7 and Mark Harold 2-15. In reply, Speedboat encountered some nervous moments but won the duel in 14.3 overs, ending on 111-8. Anand Bharat made 30; Ralph Yusuf captured 3-6 and Suraj Budhu 2-11.

Ariel beat HS Masters by 45 runs in the Masters’ category. Ariel batted first and posted 177-6 off their allocation of 20 overs. Rudy Rodrigues hit three fours and two sixes in scoring 32, while Fazal Ali and Peter Persaud made 24 each, Raboj Narine 21 and Surendra Kumar 20. P. Khan had two wickets. HS Masters scored 132 all out in 18.1 overs in reply. P. Khan got 32 and A. Sookram 24.

Ariel collective bowling performance were led by Peter Persaud 2-10, Mohamed Rafeek 2-12, Rodrigues 2-27 and Dharam Persaud 2-29.

Savage defeated Ariel by seven wickets. Ariel made 99 all out in 15.4 overs, taking first strike. Fazal Ali made 21, R. Narine 20 and R. Kumar 18. Savage responded with 101-3 in 12.5 overs. Unnis Yusuf struck 41 and added 25 for the opening stand with Troy Ramsaywack who made 25.

Regal Masters got the better of Savage by 103 runs. Regal Masters batted first and got to 194-7. Mahendra Arjune stroked three fours and six sixes in a scoring 62 off 24 balls, while Eric Thomas made 48 (2×4,4×6) off 27 balls, Mahase Chunilall 20 and Mahendra Hardyal 17 not out. Savage were sent packing for 91 in 11.3 overs in reply. Ramo Malone scored 36 and Zameer Hassan 22. Ricky Persaud captured 3-15, David Harper 2-11 and Hardyal 2-43.

Regal Masters defeated HS Masters by 39 runs. Regal Masters managed 187-6, taking first strike. Chunilall slammed 60 (2×4,3×6), David Harper got 60 (3×4,3×6) and Fazlim Mohamed 20. P. Arjune and M. Samaroo had two wickets apiece. HS Masters were restricted to 148-9 in reply. Surendra Lall made 40 and Kennard Luke 23. Mohamed had 3-31, Harper 2-17 and Laurie Singh 2-37.

Meanwhile, the GSCL Inc and Regal Sports have both extended condolence to the family and friends of the Late Richmond.

The competition concludes tomorrow at the said venue.