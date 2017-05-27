GDA Independence International underway

The Guyana Darts Association (GDA) Independence International tournament got underway last night at the Millennium Manor Hotel on Hadfield Street.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and Brazil are the teams expected to participate.

The Independence tournament, which will see over US$3,000 up for the taking, will conclude tomorrow.

Millennium Manor Hotel, Roosters Bottled Coconut Water and R. Ganesh Mining Enterprise are the sponsors on board.