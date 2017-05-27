GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council has extended sympathy to the family of former umpire Daniel Richmond.

Richmond was killed in an accident on Sunday at the junction of D’ Urban and Smyth Streets. He was employed with the National Sports Commission and served the game as an umpire, coach and scorer.

A release from the GCUC stated that Richmond was always willing to share his experience with the young umpires and players alike, and his services will surely be missed. “His passing came as a surprise and we pray that God grant his family strength to overcome this ordeal,” the release concluded.