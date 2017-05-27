GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council has extended sympathy to the family of former umpire Daniel Richmond.
Richmond was killed in an accident on Sunday at the junction of D’ Urban and Smyth Streets. He was employed with the National Sports Commission and served the game as an umpire, coach and scorer.
A release from the GCUC stated that Richmond was always willing to share his experience with the young umpires and players alike, and his services will surely be missed. “His passing came as a surprise and we pray that God grant his family strength to overcome this ordeal,” the release concluded.
May 27, 2017BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Below is one of several email exchanges, I have had with city accountant and former APNU supporter, Nigel Hinds. Hinds... more
Congratulations are extended to the editor-in-chief of this newspaper Adam Harris on his national award. It is now hoped... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]