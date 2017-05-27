Former court clerk acquitted of fraud charge

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
May 27, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Tiffany Peters, a 26-year-old former cashier attached to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, who was granted presidential pardon in 2016, on Thursday had a matter of fraudulent conversion against her, dismissed by Chief Magistrate
Ann McLennan.
The allegation read that between January 12, 2012 and August 7, 2012, while being employed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Peters fraudulently embezzled the sum of $1.1 M, property of the Court Registrar.
The magistrate on Thursday told the court that according to Guyana’s laws, persons cannot be convicted for the same offence within one year of their presidential pardon and it was on that ground the matter had to be dismissed.
The magistrate further told the court that a person cannot be tried for the same offence a second time, which he or she was pardoned for.
Peters was represented by Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who had at all times argued that her client could not be charged for the same offence twice. The Attorney had told the court that since her client was pardoned, she was part of the USAID Skills and Knowledge for Youth Employment (SKYE) Guyana, where she benefited and is now the owner of a poultry farm.
Peters was granted a presidential pardon in 2016 after she was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment by City Magistrate Judy Latchman having been found guilty of stealing over $3M while being employed as a clerk or servant of the court.
In January, Peters was once again placed before the court to answer to another charge which her Attorney Rahamat argued, stemmed from the first charge.
May 27, 2017BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
Below is one of several email exchanges, I have had with city accountant and former APNU supporter, Nigel Hinds. Hinds... more
Congratulations are extended to the editor-in-chief of this newspaper Adam Harris on his national award. It is now hoped... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS) has lost credibility as a multilateral institution Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]