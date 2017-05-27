Fifty-five stitches over missing wood

A truck driver received 55 stitches to the head on Wednesday after he was brutally beaten by a gang, whom he claims was hired by his employer, who suspected that he might have stolen wood from his sawmill.

Dwaine Wilkinson, a father of one, with another child on the way, was reportedly taken to a trail up the Linden/Soesdyke Highway where he was attacked by five men. He was allegedly beaten with bottles and pieces of wood.

Wilkinson claims that while being beaten, he thought that he and his boss were being attacked during a robbery. That was until his boss came in front of him and demanded that he (victim) say where he had taken the wood.

After the incident, the Samatta Point, East Bank Demerara resident was reportedly dropped off at his girlfriend’s residence and was told that if anyone asked what had happened, he should say he was attacked in Linden by some men who he owed money.

When contacted yesterday, the victim’s employer said he has no idea what Wilkinson is talking about since he is not missing any wood from his sawmill. The man, who was verbally abusive to the reporter, said that the police had made contact with him, but they did not say why they needed to question him.

“I couldn’t make it, because I had a doctor’s appointment, so I asked my lawyer to call and talk to the police,” the man claimed, while adding that he believes Wilkinson wants publicity.

Meanwhile, the victim explained that on Wednesday he went to work as per normal and around 17:00 hrs in the afternoon, his employer called his supervisor and told him that he needed Wilkinson to go with him to Silver Hill, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, to collect an engine.

“While going through the trail, my boss stopped and collected a man, and about 15 minutes up the trail there was a white (Toyota) Spacio parked with four men. The man in my boss car asked to come out and when it stopped, he come out and choked me,” Wilkinson said.

He explained that the man grabbed his phone and gold earring, and it was at this point that Wilkinson thought that it might have been a robbery.

“I thought it was a robbery, then my boss come and ask me for the wood… and four men come out the other vehicle and start beating me with wood and bottles,” he recounted.

Wilkinson said that it was while being beaten that he realized wood had been missing from the sawmill two days before. “To move the wood, you have to get a vehicle… and I didn’t even hear wood was missing, because I wasn’t there.”

Kaieteur News understands that there are two sawmills and Wilkinson is tasked with moving wood between both places.

“After they beat me, they take me to the creek and wash off the blood off me and their vehicle and tell me if anyone asks, say I owe some people in Linden and they beat me. They told me if I say anything, they will come after my family,” Wilkinson claimed.

Ranks at the McKenzie Police Station are investigating the case.