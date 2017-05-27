England has made me a more matured player – Carmichael

By Sean Devers

At 29, Guyanese all-rounder Kellon Carmichael is enjoying his third season in the English Leagues and with the 2017 edition lasting until September and 28 matches remaining the Malteenoes player is aiming for his best season

yet.

After eight games this season Carmichael has batted six times and scored 200 runs with two half-centuries and a highest score of 81. He has also taken 20 wickets with medium pace including a best of 5-30.

Today he will play against Findon Cricket Club in the 45-over Sussex premiere Cricket league for Goring CC and tomorrow for Sabina CC against Star CC in the 40-over Greater London Cricket League.

In his last three games Carmichael, who played professional cricket in Trinidad for Aranguez and more recently Moosai SC, made 81 and took 4-34, scored 30 and captured 5-30 to see his side to victories before hitting 58 and bagging 3-32 in a losing cause.

In 2007 in St. Kitts, Carmichael played three Regional U-19 games to help Guyana to the last of their 12 titles and four 50-over games including the Final at Warner Park when the South Americans were beaten by Jamaica.

He made his senior Inter-County debut in the 2008 limited overs tournament for Demerara before representing the Rest team in the 50-over Inter-County competition in 2009 and three matches in the 2010 Inter-County t20 competition.

He failed to make the Guyana Amazon Warriors which represented the West Indies in the 2010 t20 Champions League in South Africa.

His first season in English conditions was in 2013 before playing there again the next year. However, last year, with his ambition being still to represent his County at the senior 50-over and First-Class levels, he missed the English season.

“I took a break from all the traveling and also wanted to be at home for all the GCB franchise league matches to give myself a chance of staking a claim for national selection,” said Carmichael who did not gain favor with the National Selectors.

With the standard of the Regional First-Class season arguably the lowest among all Test playing nations, Carmichael encouraged the Guyana players to make an effort to get into the English County First-Class Champions or in one of the several Leagues around England to improve their technique.

Veteran Shiv Chanderpaul is the only Guyanese player participating in English County Cricket and has been enjoying a wonderful season so far, scoring back-to-back centuries for his County.

“Playing in England has helped me to mature as a player because being the overseas player a lot is expected of me on and off the field. Also it would have helped my batting because conditions here often favor bowlers a lot and both my previous seasons I have been amongst the runs so it made me work harder on my batting in order to be successful in these conditions,” Carmichael informed.