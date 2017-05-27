Case file on woman accused of killing brother incomplete

Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:10 AM
The police file on 25-year-old Debbie Hansraj who is accused of stabbing her brother to
death during an argument, is still incomplete.
This was disclosed to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, who said that a post mortem report and further statements are still outstanding from the case file.
Debbie Hansraj who resides at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, has not been required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between April 17 and 18 at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, she murdered Vishal Hansraj, her brother.
Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until June 6, for reports and fixture. Once the file is complete, 14 witnesses, inclusive of police ranks and civilians, will be called to testify in the preliminary inquiry.
It is understood that Vishal Hansraj might have confronted his sister after she had inflicted a wound on their mother, which led to them having a heated argument.
During that argument, the now dead seaman is reported to have collected a knife with which he attempted to injure his sister, who in retaliation relieved him of the weapon and used it to stab him twice.
Both of them were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Upon realizing that her son had been stabbed, their mother, Sumintra Brijmohan, rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, from where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, and later succumbed.
