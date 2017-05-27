Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:10 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Case file on woman accused of killing brother incomplete

May 27, 2017 News 0

The police file on 25-year-old Debbie Hansraj who is accused of stabbing her brother to

MURDER ACCUSED: Debbie Hansraj

death during an argument, is still incomplete.
This was disclosed to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, who said that a post mortem report and further statements are still outstanding from the case file.
Debbie Hansraj who resides at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, has not been required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between April 17 and 18 at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, she murdered Vishal Hansraj, her brother.
Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until June 6, for reports and fixture. Once the file is complete, 14 witnesses, inclusive of police ranks and civilians, will be called to testify in the preliminary inquiry.
It is understood that Vishal Hansraj might have confronted his sister after she had inflicted a wound on their mother, which led to them having a heated argument.
During that argument, the now dead seaman is reported to have collected a knife with which he attempted to injure his sister, who in retaliation relieved him of the weapon and used it to stab him twice.
Both of them were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Upon realizing that her son had been stabbed, their mother, Sumintra Brijmohan, rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, from where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, and later succumbed.

More in this category

Sports

GT Beer is official brand for Xtreme Clean ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal tournament

GT Beer is official brand for Xtreme Clean ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...

May 26, 2017

Banks DIH Limited under its GT Beer Brand yesterday officially disclosed its sponsorship of the Xtreme Clean and Maintenance Co. Futsal Competition, scheduled to kick off tonight at National...
Read More
FYF organises Independence Day Inter- Gym boxing tournament

FYF organises Independence Day Inter- Gym boxing...

May 26, 2017

Fullbore shooters seeking to maximize training; Recorded shoots starts next month

Fullbore shooters seeking to maximize training;...

May 26, 2017

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Georgetown, Linden renew rivalry tonight; Lucky fans to benefit from giveaways

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer...

May 26, 2017

GCF to host third Points Race on Sunday

GCF to host third Points Race on Sunday

May 26, 2017

Dolphin SSC makes donation to Region 8 flood victims

Dolphin SSC makes donation to Region 8 flood...

May 26, 2017

Special Maximum Sports TV show on tonight

Special Maximum Sports TV show on tonight

May 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]