BVA to host National ‘B’ Division tourney at P/M court today

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) has released their plans for rest of the year and today will host a National ‘B’ Division tournament for male and female teams at the Port Mourant volleyball court commencing at 09:30hrs.

Three male teams from Berbice and Demerara will compete and the male teams to represent Berbice are Skeldon Community Centre Slammers, under-19 Recruits and PMTC, while any amount of female teams are free to participate.

Tomorrow the Skeldon Community Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion, will be hosting a Family Fun Day, while the BVA will host a volleyball competition and teams are invited to participate in the various categories: Male seniors, Females, Juniors males under-16 and Junior males 17yrs and below and all teams are asked to make a genuine effort to attend.

On June 4 a tournament will be held in Black Bush Polder as a fund raiser. All teams are asked to attend and participate, while on June 11 the BVA will hold a fund raising concert and volleyball tournament on Suicide prevention in Black Bush. Persons desirous of performing in the cultural show can contact BVA President Levi Nedd on telephone number 641-9592 or BVA Secretary Linden Murray on 626-6660.

Schools are reminded that the Secondary schools competition is set for September 13-15 and schools teams are asked to commence preparations to participate.

Tournament dates are subject to change and information will be filtered through the media to keep those involved updated with any date change and other activities.