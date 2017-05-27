Latest update May 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BVA to host National ‘B’ Division tourney at P/M court today

May 27, 2017 Sports 0

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) has released their plans for rest of the year and today will host a National ‘B’ Division tournament for male and female teams at the Port Mourant volleyball court commencing at 09:30hrs.

Levi Nedd

Three male teams from Berbice and Demerara will compete and the male teams to represent Berbice are Skeldon Community Centre Slammers, under-19 Recruits and PMTC, while any amount of female teams are free to participate.
Tomorrow the Skeldon Community Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion, will be hosting a Family Fun Day, while the BVA will host a volleyball competition and teams are invited to participate in the various categories: Male seniors, Females, Juniors males under-16 and Junior males 17yrs and below and all teams are asked to make a genuine effort to attend.
On June 4 a tournament will be held in Black Bush Polder as a fund raiser. All teams are asked to attend and participate, while on June 11 the BVA will hold a fund raising concert and volleyball tournament on Suicide prevention in Black Bush. Persons desirous of performing in the cultural show can contact BVA President Levi Nedd on telephone number 641-9592 or BVA Secretary Linden Murray on 626-6660.
Schools are reminded that the Secondary schools competition is set for September 13-15 and schools teams are asked to commence preparations to participate.
Tournament dates are subject to change and information will be filtered through the media to keep those involved updated with any date change and other activities.

More in this category

Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

Cleveland Cavaliers set up Golden State Warriors rematch

May 27, 2017

BBC Sport – Cleveland Cavaliers set up their third straight NBA Finals appearance against Golden State Warriors with a dominant 135-102 win over Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James...
Read More
GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

GCUC extends sympathy to Richmond’s family

May 27, 2017

England has made me a more matured player – Carmichael

England has made me a more matured player –...

May 27, 2017

GDA Independence International underway

GDA Independence International underway

May 27, 2017

Stewart to lead Young Windies on southern Africa tour

Stewart to lead Young Windies on southern Africa...

May 27, 2017

KK Warriors FC Independence 7-a-side and Female 5-A-side

KK Warriors FC Independence 7-a-side and Female...

May 27, 2017

GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Sanasie 5 for hands Regal All Stars huge win

GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Sanasie 5 for...

May 27, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Persecution by prosecution

    Congratulations are extended to the editor-in-chief of this newspaper Adam Harris on his national award. It is now hoped... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]