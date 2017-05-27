Berbice name strong team for U-19 Inter County competition

The Berbice Cricket Board has named its 14 Man Squad to compete in the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board/Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company U-19 Competition scheduled to start on Monday.

The squad is full of all round talent and should give a good account of themselves.

The full team reads: Adrain Sukwah, Steve Deonarine, Matthew Hardyal, Daniel Samaroo, Emmanuel Seecharran, Sylus Tyndall, Raymond Vankenic, Deon Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Sasenarine Sukhoo, Javid Karim, Karan Arjpaul, Keith Simpson and Veramootoo Senwasane.

The stand byes are: Ezekiel Kempadoo, Joshua Harrichand, Zameer Inshaan Nazeer, Antonio February, Trevon Caesar, Junior Williams, and Kris Ramnarine.